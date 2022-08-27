KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda Results: 2 Fights 1 Night

MMA Fighting has KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda results from the KSI 2 Fights 1 Night fight card Saturday night from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Popular YouTuber and rapper KSI will attempt to box two different opponents in one night. KSI is 1-0 as a professional boxer, having defeated fellow influencer Logan Paul via split decision in November 2019. Prior to that, he also went 1-0-1 as an amateur boxer, knocking out Joe Weller then fighting to a majority draw in his first match with Paul.

Swarmz, a British rapper, is making his professional boxing debut.

Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a boxer fighting out of Mexico, is 2-5 as a professional.

Check out KSI 2 Fights 1 Night results below.

Fight Card (2 p.m. ET, DAZN pay-per-view)

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher

Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey

King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn

Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero

KSI vs. Swarmz