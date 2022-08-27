KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda Results: 2 Fights 1 Night

MMA Fighting has KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda results from the KSI 2 Fights 1 Night fight card Saturday night from the O2 Arena in London, England.
Popular YouTuber and rapper KSI will attempt to box two different opponents in one night. KSI is 1-0 as a professional boxer, having defeated fellow influencer Logan Paul via split decision in November 2019. Prior to that, he also went 1-0-1 as an amateur boxer, knocking out Joe Weller then fighting to a majority draw in his first match with Paul.
Swarmz, a British rapper, is making his professional boxing debut.
Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a boxer fighting out of Mexico, is 2-5 as a professional.
Check out KSI 2 Fights 1 Night results below.
Fight Card (2 p.m. ET, DAZN pay-per-view)
KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda
FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher
Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey
King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei
Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski
Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn
Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero
KSI vs. Swarmz
