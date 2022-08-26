ONE Championship video: Emotional ‘Buchecha’ nabs 64-second heel hook, dedicates win to late Leandro Lo

'Buchecha' locked up the heel hook for another first-round finish at #ONEonPrimeVideo1 (via @ONEChampionship ) pic.twitter.com/4U3PxHhzlw

One of history’s most decorated grapplers continues to look like a problem in the ONE Championship cage.

Multi-time jiu-jitsu champion Marcus Almeida (4-0), aka “Buchecha,” preserved his unbeaten MMA run on Friday at ONE Championship’s broadcast debut on Amazon Prime, needing just 64 seconds to submit Kirill Grishenko (5-2) with an incredibly slick heel hook. In a featured heavyweight bout, Almeida stumbled Grishenko early with a calf kick then used a takedown attempt to transition instantly into the fight-ending submission.

Afterward, an emotional “Buchecha” was brought to tears and dedicated his performance to his late friend Leandro Lo, a fellow jiu-jitsu legend who was shot to death in Brazil earlier this month by police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo in a senseless act of violence.

“I lost one of my best friends,” Almeida said through tears. “The guy was a brother to me. It was in a tragic way. At first I almost tried to pull out of the fight, but for sure he’s up there, he’s in the sky — if I pulled out, he would be really mad at me. He would be mad at me because I’m giving up my dreams, my life, because of him.

“But I know now he’s up there at least celebrating, celebrating my victory. It’s just so hard.”

