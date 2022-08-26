ONE Championship video: Zebaztian Kadestam folds Iuri Lapicus with vicious uppercut KO to kick off Amazon debut

Zebaztian Kadestam starts the show with a THUNDEROUS KO! #ONEonPrimeVideo1 | #ONEChampionship Watch live on @PrimeVideo https://t.co/CgbPo9u9AC Watch live on PPV https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjy pic.twitter.com/cQ9YLCbFfJ

Zebaztian Kadestam kicked off ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut with style.

A veteran middleweight out of Sweden, Kadestam (14-7) needed just 57 seconds to end the night of Iuri Lapicus (14-2) in violent fashion. All it took was one monster right-hand uppercut to send Kadestam’s foe tumbling to the canvas, leaving out Lapicus cold before he hit the floor.

Watch video of Kadestam’s brutal handiwork above and below.

Zebaztian Kadestam KO1 Iuri Lapicus - ONE on Prime 1 pic.twitter.com/ml2abUXHWy — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) August 27, 2022

Kadestam has now won two consecutive fights under the ONE Championship umbrella. A 31-year-old nickednamed “The Bandit,” he is now 6-4 in 10 appearances in the ONE Championship cage, with all six of those wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Kadestam is perhaps best known for a second-round TKO loss to former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren in 2017.

As for Lapicus, the 26-year-old Moldovan fighter extended his winless streak in ONE Championship to three straight. Following a perfect 14-0 start to his career, Lapicus suffered a first-round TKO loss to Christian Lee followed by a no contest to former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez.

Check out complete ONE on Prime Video results here.