 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Nate Diaz smokes during drug-testing sample collection, tells USADA to ‘f****** suck a d***’

By Jed Meshew
/ new
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz Instagram

And so the legend of Nate Diaz continues to grow.

Diaz is one of the most beloved figures in the UFC in large part because of his disregard for authority. So when a USADA sample collector showed up to collect urine for Diaz in advance of his fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, what happened? Diaz gave him what he could — and when that wasn’t enough material for the collector, he made the man wait while continuing to smoke weed and documenting the incident on his Instagram Live.

“This man won’t get out of my house because I didn’t give him enough piss,” Diaz said. “I pissed all I can, my n****. How many liters do I do? I’ve got two more liters of piss I’ve got to give him and he won’t get out of here until [then]. DK is my guy but USADA can f****** suck a d***. Come back in six hours, I’ll give you two more. Sorry DK.

“Wanna hit that?,” Diaz asked, holding out the joint to the sample collector, who declined the offer.

Diaz faces Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sep. 10.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting