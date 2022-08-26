Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez added to UFC 279 lineup

The UFC’s next pay-per-view event has added another welterweight matchup.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed with MMA Fighting on Friday at the fight between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez will take place at UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The promotion subsequently confirmed the booking.

Earlier this week, Holland announced the matchup on social media, however, multiple people close to the situation told MMA Fighting that the fight was being worked on, but wasn’t done. The pairing were first linked up in May 2020 before Holland was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

After going winless in three straight at middleweight, Holland made his return to the welterweight division for the first time since June 2017. Since then, Holland has picked up back-to-back finishes of Alex Oliveira at UFC 272, and Tim Means at UFC Austin.

Rodriguez will make the walk for the first time in over a year. Following his decision win over Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 35 in August 2021, “D-Rod” told MMA Fighting that he had multiple hand surgeries and was given clearance to prepare for a fight in July. The 35-year-old is on a three-fight win streak, and is 6-1 in seven octagon appearances since making his debut in February 2020.

UFC 279 will be headlined by a five-round welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, and will also feature Tony Ferguson’s return to the 170-pound division to face Li Jingliang.