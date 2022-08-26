Video: UFC 278 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Leon Edwards’ shocking title win, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold war

The latest edition of UFC ‘Fight Motion’ includes an in-depth, slow motion look at the entire main event fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Unfortunately, the highlight did not include Edwards’ stunning come-from-behind head kick knockout that some are calling the greatest head kick in UFC history, but it does show Edwards celebrating his hard-fought win.

All 11 other bouts from UFC 278 are also showcased, including the co-main event war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, and Victor Altamirano’s Performance of the Night winning stoppage over Daniel da Silva.

Watch the video above.