 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: UFC 278 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Leon Edwards’ shocking title win, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold war

By Jed Meshew
/ new
UFC 278 Fight Motion

The latest edition of UFC ‘Fight Motion’ includes an in-depth, slow motion look at the entire main event fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Unfortunately, the highlight did not include Edwards’ stunning come-from-behind head kick knockout that some are calling the greatest head kick in UFC history, but it does show Edwards celebrating his hard-fought win.

All 11 other bouts from UFC 278 are also showcased, including the co-main event war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, and Victor Altamirano’s Performance of the Night winning stoppage over Daniel da Silva.

Watch the video above.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting