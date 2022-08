ONE on Prime Video Results: Moraes vs. Johnson 2

MMA Fighting has ONE on Prime Video results from the Moraes vs. Johnson 2 fight card Friday night from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

In the main event, ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes defends his title against former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson.

Moraes defeated Johnson via second-round knockout at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021.

Marcus Buchecha (3-0) looks to continue his hot start in mixed martial arts when he faces Kirill Grishenko in a heavyweight contest.

Check out ONE on Prime Video results below.

Main card (Amazon Prime at 8 p.m. ET)

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison — Muay Thai

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael — Muay Thai

Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves — Muay Thai

Preliminaries

Diandra Martin vs. Amber Kitchen — Muay Thai

Itsuki Hirata vs. Lin Heqin

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Iuri Lapicus via KO (punch) at 0:57 of Round 1