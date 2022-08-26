Heck of a Morning: Colby Covington’s place in title conversation, UFC re-releases media hit piece, more

While there are many options for new welterweight champion Leon Edwards for his first title defense, could Colby Covington be a realistic option as Chael Sonnen suggested recently?

On an all-new Free-For-All Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the suggestion Covington should be the first challenger for Edwards, and where he stands in that conversation. In addition, listener questions include the heavyweight picture and who Jon Jones will end up fighting when he returns to action, the bantamweight title picture, favorite fights of all-time, the UFC re-releasing their media hit piece video that they dropped during the pandemic, Khamzat Chimaev’s options if he beats Nate Diaz, the UFC 279 lineup as a whole, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.