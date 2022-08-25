Angela Hill to fight Emily Ducote at Dec. 3 UFC event

Angela Hill is staying busy as usual.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Hill (14-12) is set to fight Emily Ducote (12-6) in a strawweight bout at the UFC’s upcoming Dec. 3 event, with a location still to be finalized.

The matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie.

Hill — the No. 14 strawweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — competes for the third time in 2022 and is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez this past August. Since 2019, Hill has competed at least three times a year — logging four fights in both 2019 and 2020 — and she currently holds a 9-12 record in the UFC. Her recent win snapped a three-fight losing streak.

Ducote, who also received votes on multiple ballots in the most recent edition of the rankings, made a successful UFC debut this past July with a unanimous decision win over one-time UFC strawweight title challenger Jessica Penne. It was the fourth straight win for Ducote, a former Invicta FC champion at 115 pounds and a Bellator title contender at 125 pounds.