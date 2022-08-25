ONE Championship weigh-in video: Adriano Moraes fails initial hydration test ahead of Demetrious Johnson rematch

Adriano Moraes’ latest title defense has hit a snag.

The reigning ONE Championship flyweight (135-pound) champion is scheduled to defend his title for a second time against former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday in Singapore, however he failed his hydration test at Thursday’s official weigh-ins and the bout is not yet locked in.

ONE’s weigh-in system requires fighters to also pass a hydration test before they are permitted to step to the scale, with a requirement of a urine specific gravity value of 1.0250 or lower, per the organization’s official rules. Moraes’ hydration test came in at 1.0288, which is over the limit, meaning that he was not allowed to weigh in. It was announced that he had until 3 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) to pass a hydration test and successfully make weight.

Johnson’s test came in at 1.0156, under the limit, and he successfully weighed in at 134.75 pounds. Should the fight proceed as scheduled, Johnson has the chance to avenge the lone knockout loss of his career, which happened when he challenged Moraes for the flyweight title in April 2021.

MMA Fighting was told by a ONE official that there are no updates yet on the status of the Moraes vs. Johnson 2 bout, but the champion will re-test sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. local time on Friday. It was also confirmed that Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been forced to withdraw from a Muay Thai flyweight grand prix bout due to an illness.

Including Moraes, eight fighters still need to pass a hydration test. The status of these fighters’ bouts is unknown, though they will also re-test in the 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time window on Friday.

Unlike most ONE events where the weigh-ins take place behind closed doors, Thursday’s weigh-ins streamed live via YouTube. Watch a replay of the live stream above.

The ONE weigh-in and hydration rules tripped up a number of fighters, including Rodtang and grand prix alternate Sherzod Kabutov, both of whom failed to provide a hydration sample at all. Several others also came in over the gravity value limit, while fighters Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Iuri Lapicus passed their hydration tests, but failed to make weight. All the aforementioned fighters have until 3 a.m. local time to pass hydration and make weight.

Muay Thai bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao successfully weighed in at 144.5 pounds for his title defense against Liam Harrison, who weighed in at 145 pounds.

Ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs take place at 10 p.m. ET and will stream live on ONE Championship’s YouTube.

See the ONE on Prime Video 1 official weigh-in results below (h/t Combat Press).

Adriano Moraes* vs. Demetrious Johnson (134.75) — for the flyweight title

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (144.5) vs. Liam Harrison (145) — Muay Thai bantamweight title bout

Rodtang Jitmuangnon**** vs. Savvas Michael (134.25) — Muay Thai flyweight grand prix semifinal — cancelled

Marcus Buchecha (257.75) vs. Kirill Grishenko*

Amir Aliakbari (258.75) vs. Mauro Cerilli (259.5)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (135) vs. Walter Goncalves* — Muay Thai flyweight grand prix semifinal

Panpayak Jitmuangnon (135.5)** vs. Sherzod Kabutov*** — Muay Thai flyweight grand prix alternate bout

Diandra Martin (127.5) vs. Amber Kitchen (127.5) — muay Thai bout

Itsuki Hirata* vs. Lin Heqin*

Zebaztian Kadestam* vs. Iuri Lapicus (185.75)**

*failed hydration test

**missed weight

***failed to provide hydration sample

****Jitmuangnon pulled from the bout due to illness