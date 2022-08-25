Clay Guida books 60th pro fight against Scott Holtzman at Dec. 3 UFC event

Clay Guida hits a major milestone when he returns to action this December.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with sources that Guida has booked his 60th pro bout — and his 34th for the UFC — as he fights Scott Holtzman (14-5) on Dec. 3 at a location still to be determined. Holtzman’s team Shield Systems Academy first announced the matchup on Instagram.

Guida (37-22) has alternated wins and losses in his past five outings, most recently losing by first-round submission to Claudio Puelles at UFC Vegas 52. “The Carpenter” has competed at both 155 and 145 pounds in his run with the UFC, which dates back to 2006. Though he has had uneven results in recent years, his past four victories have come against notable names: Leonardo Santos, Michael Johnson, B.J. Penn and Joe Lauzon.

Holtzman makes his 20th pro appearance and 13th for the UFC, having gone 7-5 inside the octagon thus far. In his most recent outing this past April, Holtzman lost by second-round knockout to Mateusz Gamrot. He has been finished by strikes in his past two appearances.