Heck of a Morning: Stop saying Leon Edwards’ incredible KO was a fluke — because it wasn’t

Despite pulling off one of the most memorable moments in UFC history, there are still a number of people who are calling Leon Edwards’ KO of Kamaru Usman in the final minute of UFC 278 a fluke, or considering it lucky, when that just isn’t true.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses why the word fluke shouldn’t be used in MMA — along with a few others when it comes to the sport. In addition, listener questions include where Conor McGregor could fit in as far as options go for Edwards, why the trilogy fight with Usman is the way to go for the UFC, the rumored Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez fight for UFC 279 next month, lightweight vs. bantamweight, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz stakes, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.