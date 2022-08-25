DAMN! They Were Good: Debating Daniel Cormier’s place in the all-time MMA pantheon

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and this episode, we are covering the career of UFC Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian, Daniel Cormier.

Cormier entered MMA after a distinguished freestyle wrestling career and had almost immediate success, winning the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix in just his third year of fighting. Cormier then transitioned to the UFC and dropped down to 205 pounds, where his real Hall of Fame run began, eventually winning the light heavyweight title, before returning to heavyweight to win his second UFC belt, becoming only the second person ever two hold two titles simultaneously in the UFC. And of course, through it all there was his rivalry with Jon Jones.

Host Jed Meshew is joined by Shaheen Al-Shatti and Damon Martin to remember Cormier’s career and debate exactly where he sits on the all-time great list.

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out bi-weekly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.