Jessica Delboni set to defend atomweight title at Invicta FC 49

Jessica Delboni will put her Invicta FC atomweight belt on the line when she headlines Invicta FC 49 on Sept. 28 opposite Jillian DeCoursey, the promotion announced Wednesday. The event will take place at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

Delboni (12-3), a training partner of former UFC champion Jessica Andrade, won the title back in January, winning the company’s Phoenix Tournament and then avenging a previous loss to 105-pound queen Alesha Zappitella via unanimous decision. DeCoursey (5-3) earned a shot at the belt after knocking out Lindsey VanZandt in just 61 seconds in May to go 3-1 in her past four bouts.

The co-main event bout sees Kristina Williams (6-3) battling flyweight newcomer Ketlen Souza (11-3). Both fighters enter the cage looking to extend their winning streak to four. The lineup also features the debut of UFC veteran Poliana Botelho against TUF veteran Helen Peralta.

Check the current Invicta FC 49 card below.

Jessica Delboni vs. Jillian DeCoursey

Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza

Liz Tracy vs. Valesca Machado

Helen Peralta vs. Poliana Botelho

Brittney Cloudy vs. Montserrat Rendon

Nadia Vera vs. Shauna Bannon