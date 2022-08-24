Jorge Masvidal blasts ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for suggesting Leon Edwards refuse to fight him, Cormier responds

Jorge Masvidal is none too pleased with Daniel Cormier.

At UFC 278, Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion with a fifth-round comeback knockout of Kamaru Usman. Following the win, Masvidal was quick to suggest he should get the first shot at Edwards’ welterweight title, but Cormier rebuffed this idea.

“Bro, don’t fight him,” Cormier said on the DC & RC show. “Because for two years, when he was the man, he could not say your name. Now all of a sudden he’s like ‘if you become the champ,’ he wants to put and end to this thing? He should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name. Because why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Now all of a sudden, you’re the man and he wants to fight you.

“I like Jorge Masvidal a lot. He’s a really good dude, but it’s like, come on, Jorge. We’ve got to do better than that.”

Masvidal infamously attacked Edwards backstage at UFC London in 2019. Edwards repeatedly called for a fight to settle the incident but Masvidal pursued other bouts instead, including two shots at Usman, falling short both times. Earlier this year though, Masvidal did say he welcomed a fight with Edwards and so, unsurprisingly, the “BMF” champion did not appreciate Cormier’s position. On Wednesday, Masvidal posted a response to Cormier on his social media, calling the former two-division champion a “has been” and suggesting that Cormier’s stance against Masvidal was personal.

Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 24, 2022

2/2 you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 24, 2022

“Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel [Helwani] went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your [sic] told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice

Cormier responded to Masvidal’s Tweets, suggesting that Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa actually posted them, and that Masvidal should fight Gilbert Burns if he wants to earn another title shot.

Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge https://t.co/DLJjIfIOUJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 24, 2022

“Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge”

While it’s tough to imagine Masvidal getting a title shot on a three fight-losing streak, “Gamebred” notes it wouldn’t be entirely without precedent, referencing the time Michael Bisping defended his middleweight title against No. 13-ranked Dan Henderson, all because of a personal beef between the two.

I remember a time when England had a champ that wanted a certain fight and he told the ufc what he wanted and made it happen. The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 24, 2022

“I remember a time when England had a champ that wanted a certain fight and he told the UFC what he wanted and made it happen. The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do”

While Masvidal has not won a fight since a TKO victory of Nate Diaz in 2019, he does still hold the No. 9 spot in the UFC’s welterweight rankings, four ahead of where Henderson was when he got a title shot. Still, the matchup seems unlikely as UFC President Dana White is already looking at venues in England to play host to a trilogy bout between Edwards and Usman.