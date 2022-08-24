 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, Dan Hooker, Brendan Loughnane, and Dave Lovell

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Catching up after the crazy weekend of UFC 278 and relatively quiet one ahead with ONE on Prime and more.

1:05 p.m.: PFL featherweight finalist Brendan Loughnane talks about his battle with Chris Wade and his finals fight against Bubba Jenkins.

1:30 p.m.: BKFC star Mike Perry talks about his win over Michael Page and what’s next in his career.

2 p.m.: Leon Edwards corner Dave Lovell relives his epic corner speech at UFC 278 and his thoughts about a trilogy with Kamaru Usman.

2:30 p.m.: Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold talks about his UFC 278 battle with Paulo Costa and what his future holds.

3 p.m.: GC and Helwani return with a status update on futures.

3:30 p.m.: Dan Hooker joins us to talk about his UFC 281 fight with Claudio Puelles and how the fight came together.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting