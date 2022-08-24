Trocação Franca: Is the dream over for Jose Aldo?

UFC 278 will go down in history after Leon Edwards’ epic knockout of Kamaru Usman to claim the welterweight title, and was also a decisive night for two Brazilian fighters. Trocação Franca welcomes Canal Encarada’s Coutinho to discuss Jose Aldo’s defeat to Merab Dvalishvili and Paulo Costa’s victory against Luke Rockhold and what’s next for both in the company.

The podcast also features an interview with BJJ legend Marcus Buchecha, who looks to improve to 4-0 in MMA at Friday’s ONE Championship event in Singapore.

Trocação Franca will drop weekly every Wednesday with different Brazilian MMA stars and journalists to debate the hottest topics in the Brazilian combat sports world.

