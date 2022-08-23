DWCS Season 6, Week 5 video: Darrius Flowers slams Amiran Gogoladze into submission

The MASSIVE slam from Darrius Flowers leads to the tap & the first round finish #DWCS pic.twitter.com/VtXokkK3zc

Darrius Flowers slammed his way to success in the fifth week of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, drawing a tap from Amiran Gogoladze just 73 seconds into the fight.

Gogoladze attempted an inverted triangle but didn’t have the angle on the submission, allowing Flowers to right himself. Gogoladze grabbed ahold of Flowers, upside down, only to find himself driven into the canvas. Gogoladze looked at his corner, obviously in pain, and tapped out shortly afterward. The Georgia native winced in pain, clutching his shoulder, and quickly exited the cage.

The angle of the slam saved Flowers from a foul. Spiking directly on the head is illegal per the Unified MMA Rules, but Gogoladze’s torso was angled as it hit the canvas, making his shoulders and neck the primary recipients of the impact.

Flowers picked up his fourth straight win and a good argument for his UFC contract in the co-headliner of Tuesday’s events. He now stands at 12-5-1, while Gogoladze, a teammate of Merab Dvalishvili, sees a three-fight winning streak snapped.