MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fifth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, undefeated heavyweights Eduardo Neves and Michael Parkin collide for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 5 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

Eduardo Neves vs. Michael Parkin

Amiran Gogoladze vs. Darrius Flowers

Erisson Ferreira da Silva vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar

Cameron Saaiman def. Josh Wang-Kim via KO (punch) - Round 3, 2:52

Denise Gomes def. Rayanne Amanda via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)