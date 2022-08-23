Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC

Askar Mozharov, who was released from the UFC following his first and only fight with the promotion, has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after a drug test was flagged for a banned substance.

The commission held a meeting on Tuesday and handed down the suspension pending a disciplinary hearing tentatively expected to take place in September.

According to the report from the commission, Mozharov tested positive for a metabolic modulator surrounding his fight with Alonzo Menifield at the UFC Fight Night event held on June 4 in Las Vegas.

Mozharov, who reportedly resides in Dubai currently, has been in communication with the commission regarding the drug test with a resolution expected at a future meeting.

The news about the suspension comes after Mozharov’s UFC debut was clouded by accusations of the fighter falsifying his record with an inflated number of fights after inking his deal with the promotion.

Several corrections were eventually made with Mozharov’s resume reflecting a 17-13 record after he suffered a TKO loss to Menifield.

Just days after the fight, Mozharov was released from his contract with the UFC.