Heck of a Morning: Is Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 best option after shocking UFC 278 result?

Leon Edwards is the UFC welterweight champion after an incredible, come-from-behind fifth-round KO of Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278. While Usman more than deserves his chance at vengeance, is the trilogy fight the best option in the 170-pound division?

On an all-new, and loaded edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his response to multiple listeners about the potential of Edwards vs. Usman 3, or if the UFC should pivot towards a fight with Khamzat Chimaev — should he defeat Nate Diaz at UFC 279 — or even Jorge Masvidal due to their history. In addition, future topics include the refereeing at UFC 278, José Aldo’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili on Saturday and why it was horrible matchmaking, Luke Rockhold’s retirement following his loss to Paulo Costa, Tony Ferguson returning to welterweight to face Li Jingliang next month, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.