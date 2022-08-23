Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss: ‘A lot of people don’t recover’

Kamaru Usman is in an unfamiliar position after UFC 278 this past Saturday.

The “Nigerian Nightmare’s” dominant reign of terror over the UFC welterweight division came to a screeching halt in his rematch with Leon Edwards in their main event showdown. After a scare in round one, Usman dug deep like a true champion, firmly securing the next 19 minutes of action in his favor.

Needing a Hail Mary shot to score the upset, Edwards nailed exactly that with a perfect high kick to the dome, rendering Usman unconscious for the first time in his 22-fight career. The loss prevented the 35-year-old from tying Anderson Silva’s promotional record of 16 straight wins along with being only the second loss of his career overall.

As many a champion before Usman also learned the hard way, the time on top is limited ... unless your name is Khabib Nurmagomedov who retired undefeated with a 29-0 record. Having watched the result, “The Eagle” worries it will be tough for his fellow Dominance MMA stablemate to come back the same way fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

“I’m aware that the trilogy is already in the works,” Nurmagomedov told Ушатайка (h/t Mr. MMA Shorts). “I believe he can beat Leon Edwards. But after such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover. It will be interesting to see. But I would love to see the trilogy. They are 1-1.”

With Usman having defended the title five times and in the fashion he did, along with having that Dec. 2015 victory over Edwards, it seems all too likely that a trilogy bout will be next on tap for the division. UFC President Dana White expressed in the immediate wake of the event his interest in taking the fight to Edwards’ home of England and the possibilities have become endless for the country’s second UFC titleholder.

For Nurmagomedov, he too is no stranger to hype and spotlight similar to Usman’s. Both found themselves atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound list at their heights, tagged with claims of all-time great status with only the latter now tumbling his way down.

If anything, the end of Usman’s title reign acts as yet another stark reminder of how hard it is to not just make it to the top in MMA but to stay on top.

“I watched UFC [278] and honestly, I was surprised. You could even say a little bit upset,” Nurmagomedov said. “I have a good friendship with Kamaru and of course, it was hard to watch as the best fighter in the world — who he is right now — get knocked out severely with 50 seconds remaining in the bout.

“I was thinking that this is essentially how the contest will finish just like he did to everyone else. But these fights are MMA and you can see by yourself, for a second, it all went wrong. Put his hand in the wrong place, your lights could go out if the proper defense is not in place. You can wake up in the locker room and it’s over.”

