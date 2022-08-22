Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario targeted for Nov. 5 UFC event

A flyweight matchup between Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners is heading to the octagon this fall.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Jake Hadley and Carlos Candelario is being targeted for the UFC’s event on Nov. 5, which is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to issued soon.

Hadley will look to bounce back from his first pro loss in his octagon debut at May’s UFC Vegas 54 event where he dropped a unanimous decision to Allan Nascimento. The former Cage Warriors flyweight champion earned a contract in October 2021 with a submission win at DWCS Season 5, Week 7 over Mitch Raposo and became the first fighter in DWCS history to earn a UFC contract despite missing weight for the contest.

Candelario will also be looking for his first octagon victory after dropping a decision to Tatsuro Taira on that same UFC Vegas 54 event. “The Cannon” also earned his promotional contract on the fifth season of DWCS in historical fashion as he became the first to get signed despite losing his fight to Victor Altamirano via split decision in a fight White felt Candelario won.