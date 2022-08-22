Paulo Costa confirms he has one fight left in UFC deal, re-signing or not ‘depends on the money’

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa will have at least one more fight inside the octagon.

Costa, who defeated Luke Rockhold this past Saturday at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, repeated during his pre- and post-fight interviews he wasn’t sure if he had one or two bouts left in his current contract with the UFC, but confirmed in an interview to Ag. Fight he still has one left.

“There’s one more,” Costa said. “It could be in December or January.”

Asked if he’s open to signing a new deal, the former UFC title contender looked at his manager Tamara Alves and, with a smile on his face, asked “what do I say?” Alves can he beard saying “it depends on the money.”

“It all depends on the negotiation,” Costa said. “I have to look at my side a bit more. The UFC is a great promotion and every MMA fighter dreams of being here, but I think I also have other opportunities to fight, including boxing. I love boxing. [Boxing has good] money too, but I love boxing.”

Costa said he “leaves it for the UFC” to choose his next opponent because “the UFC knows really well” how to book fights.

“If I were to choose one it would be [Isreal] Adesanya, the current champion, but let’s see,” he said. “There are many [names] out there. There’s Derek Brunson. What’s up Derek Brunson, you p***y [laughs]. Do you want? I don’t know I think he wouldn’t accept it.”

Costa rebounded from back-to-back losses to Adesanya and Marvin Vettori with his UFC 278 decision victory against Rockhold. Brunson is currently scheduled to face Jack Hermansson on Dec. 3 after having his five-fight winning streak snapped by Jared Cannonier in February.