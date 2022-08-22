The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili, and Tim Simpson

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We’ll wrap up a memorable UFC 278 and a very busy combat sports weekend.

2 p.m.: Merab Dvalishvili will discuss what’s next after his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278.

2:30 p.m.: Paulo Costa reflects on his big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 and his possible free agency.

3 p.m.: GC and Helwani discuss all the bets surrounding UFC 278 and how their latest parlay turned out.

3:30 p.m.: Leon Edwards, the new UFC welterweight champion, will discuss winning the title at UFC 278 and possibly defending it in England.

4 p.m.: Tim Simpson, a partner and Senior Vice President at Paradigm Sports, looks back at Leon Edwards’ memorable win and what’s next for his other clients.

