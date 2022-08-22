Kamaru Usman opens as massive favorite in potential trilogy against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman was less than one minute away from securing his latest title defense when Leon Edwards shocked the world with a devastating head kick that ended his championship reign at UFC 278.

Down on the scorecards, Edwards perfectly set up the finishing sequence after he threw a straight punch that forced Usman to duck his head and he was soon met with a vicious kick courtesy of the British welterweight, who now stands as UFC champion.

Despite the results with all signs pointing towards an immediate rematch, Usman remains the betting favorite to regain his title after the opening odds for a trilogy with Edwards were released on Sunday.

The odds come courtesy of BetOnline.ag

Leon Edwards +285 (57/20)

Kamaru Usman -350 (2/7)

Based on those odds, Usman is favored at more than 3-to-1 to beat Edwards and reclaim the welterweight title assuming the fight is booked in the near future.

That means it would require a $350 bet to earn back $100 on Usman while a $100 bet on Edwards would return $285 should he walk away victorious for a second time.

Crazy enough those are almost exactly the same odds Usman had going into UFC 278 before Edwards managed to pull off a crazy last minute comeback to take the welterweight title from him.

It appears faith still lies with Usman, who was previously undefeated in the UFC with five consecutive title defenses prior to the loss to Edwards.

Of course, Usman also holds a unanimous decision win over Edwards from their first meeting in 2015, which sets up a potential trilogy between them for the future. UFC president Dana White has already said that’s likely the plan as Usman and Edwards look towards closing down their rivalry with a third and final fight.