On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 278

By Mike Heck Updated
Where do new UFC champ Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman go following the shocking conclusion of their UFC 278 main event title fight? How about Paulo Costa following his gritty co-main event win over Luke Rockhold, who announced his retirement after the bout, as well as Merab Dvalishvili and José Aldo following their 15-minute bout that saw “The Machine” pick up the biggest win of his career?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew attempt to answer those questions from a matchmaking perspective on a brand new episode of On To the Next One. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Lucie Pudilova following her TKO win over Wu Yanan, Tyson Pedro after his 65-second KO of Harry Hunsucker in the main card opener, and much more following a wild night in Salt Lake City.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

