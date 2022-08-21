Jake Paul pokes fun at Kamaru Usman for UFC 278 KO loss, says he’ll fight in October

Jake Paul was quite active on social media on Saturday where he teased a new fight announcement, and took some shots at the now former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Following Usman’s stunning final-minute KO loss to new champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Paul posted a series of tweets poking fun at Usman for the result.

LOLOLOLLOL



“Let me fight Canelo” @USMAN84kg — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022

While Paul also was taking shots at the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold during the event, the undefeated boxer teased a potential fight announcement earlier in the day, stating he plans to return in two months time.

My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 20, 2022

“My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October,” Paul stated.

In addition, Most Valuable Promotions — which Paul is a partner in — posted that Paul is requesting that his next fight be contracted at a weight limit of 185 pounds.

Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury, and then replacement Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden earlier this month before the event was scrapped altogether due to Rahman’s issues with making the contracted weight of 205 pounds.