UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 278: Usman v Edwards 2 Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.

Watch the UFC 278 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

