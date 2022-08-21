UFC 278 post-fight bonuses: Leon Edwards earns $50,000 bonus for incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards didn’t just win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278, he also got an extra $50,000 for his efforts.

On Saturday night at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with a fifth-round head kick KO of Kamaru Usman, and unsurprisingly, his dramatic comeback earned him one of two Performance of the Night bonuses on the card.

Victor Altamirano took home the other Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round TKO victory over Daniel Lacerda in the first fight of the evening.

Fight of the Night honors went to the middleweight war that took place in the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Costa and Rockhold gave everything that had for 15 minutes, with both men ending the bout battered and beaten, but Costa winning a 30-27 unanimous decision on all three judges’ scorecards.