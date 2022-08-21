Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 2 official UFC 278 scorecard

The official scorecards from the UFC 278 main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman lay bare the enormity of Edwards’ amazing knockout comeback.

Edwards was down 3-1 against Usman going into the fifth round, making his head-kick stoppage of the pound-for-pound great all the more impressive on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Check out the official scorecards below.

Just as clear as Edwards’ victory was the score heading into that fifth round. All three judges – Sal D’Amato, Derek Cleary and Chris Lee – had the same tallies heading into the final frame. Each gave Edwards the first round 10-9 for his impressive start and awarded Usman Rounds 2-4 by the score of 10-9 for his smothering, grinding control in the octagon.

In the end, scorecards would not be needed, however, when Edwards uncorked a left high kick as Usman ducked, and “The Nigerian Nightmare” folded in place at the 4:04 mark of Round 5.