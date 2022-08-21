UFC 278 in Tweets: Fighters react to Leon Edwards’ late head-kick knockout against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards pulled off the all-time great comebacks in octagon history with a single head-kick, flattening long-reigning champ Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278.

Edwards was way down on scorecards and looked like he was more content to survive than to succeed after a tough go of things in the middle rounds. But one mistake from Usman allowed him to violently turn the tables, securing what could very well be the “Knockout of the Year.”

Here’s what fighters had to say about Edwards’ amazing win and the UFC 278 main card on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake Edwards.

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Hahahahahhhahajaaj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

MMA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 21, 2022

Wtf — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) August 21, 2022

@NateDiaz209 is World Champion — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 21, 2022

We wrote his obituary! Wow congrats on a championship high kick @Leon_edwardsmma you’re the man now! #ufc278 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022

Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

I ate that headkick — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 21, 2022

Man this sport is unpredictable — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

The kick heard around the world! Congrats @Leon_edwardsmma! Trilogy fight coming soon! Respect to @USMAN84kg #UFC278 — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 21, 2022

My heart hurts for Usman he won almost that entire fight. What a sport this is! #ufc278 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022

LOLOLOLLOL



“Let me fight Canelo” @USMAN84kg — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022

Look at me now!!! Wow good shit @Leon_edwardsmma — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) August 21, 2022

Keep your head up my brother @USMAN84kg sh*t happens.

Love you ❤❤❤ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

Luke Rockhold, legendary run, congrats on your great career #UFC278 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) August 21, 2022

3 years out of competition is not 3 months but @LukeRockhold held through the end before hung up his gloves.

Congratulations for your amazing career and what you did for this sport.#UFC278 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

Even if main event was trash, watching the entertainment @LukeRockhold just provided, made it all worth it.

Congrats on an incredible career ❤️ #UFC278 https://t.co/QBztLznCAh — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) August 21, 2022

Leaned his way to victory. Refs need to separate stale positions quicker. Especially if happening repeatedly. Earlier each time. It’s fighting guys! Not saying anything on Mirab he done what he had to / won the match. The ref should separate tho to potentially get a real finish. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

The plot thickens #UFC278 — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 21, 2022

Let’s go !! Great win for @MerabDvalishvil over one of the best to ever do it ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Only 2 leg kicks from Aldo. Why TF doesn’t he throw them like he used to — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022

Aye now that’s some violence — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 21, 2022

She totally elbowed her in the back of the head like 5 times! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022

Lucie vicious ground and Pound finish #ufc278 @ufc — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 21, 2022

Hot damn Tyson Pedro put a hurt on him! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022