UFC 278 live blog: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

This is the UFC 278 live blog for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2, the welterweight title fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The UFC 278 main event is a rematch of a welterweight fight that happened back when both Usman and Edwards were new to the UFC. Usman won that first contest on the back of his superior wrestling skills, and since then, both men have gone on quite a run.

Usman has won 13 straight fights since their first encounter, winning the UFC welterweight title and defending it five times. A win tonight would tie Usman with Anderson Silva for the most consecutive wins in the UFC at 16, and would help move him even closer to Georges St-Pierre in the all-time greatest welterweight conversation.

On the other side of things, Edwards has been basically perfect since losing to Usman, going unbeaten for 10 fights, and establishing himself as the rightful challenger to Usman’s title. A win would make Edwards only the second ever British champion in UFC history, and would cement “Rocky” as one of the best fighters on the planet.

Check out the UFC 278 live blog below.