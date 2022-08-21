UFC 279 poster released featuring Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz main event

The official poster for next month’s UFC pay-per-view card — which will feature the final fight of Nate Diaz’s current contract — has been released.

The UFC released the promotional poster for UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz will face the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in the five-round, non-title main event.

Diaz will look for his first win in over three years since defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, and perhaps, the biggest one of his entire career. Following that victory, Diaz went on to to suffer a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 in November 2019, and a decision loss to Leon Edwards in June 2021 at UFC 263.

Chimaev will look to earn a welterweight title shot with a sixth octagon victory, and 12th straight win overall. In his most recent appearance, “Borz” picked up a hard fought decision win against Gilbert Burns at April’s UFC 273 event.

In addition, following Saturday night’s UFC 278 event, UFC President Dana White revealed that former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson will return to the welterweight division to face Li Jingliang.

Below is the current card for UFC 279:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jiangling

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheliger

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Yohan Lainesse vs. Darian Weeks