UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro demolishes Harry Hunsucker with devastating body shot in just 65 seconds

Tyson Pedro has looked better than ever in his last two appearances inside the octagon including his stunning first-round finish at UFC 278.

The Australian delivered a lightning quick finish after landing a devastating front kick to the body that sent Harry Hunsucker down in a heap on the canvas. Pedro followed up with one more punch as the referee rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at just 1:05 in the first round.

“It’s been a very hard camp, to get it done that quick, that’s what it’s all about,” Pedro said. “It feels amazing to be back.”

As one of the biggest betting favorites on the entire card, Pedro was confident yet calculating with his attacks during the early exchanges while still respecting Hunsucker’s power as he dropped down from heavyweight for the first time.

The first real blow that landed was a short, straight left jab from Pedro that clipped Hunsucker and put him on wobbly legs.

Seeing that his opponent was hurt, Pedro surged forward and that’s when he uncorked the kick that saw his toes dig into Hunsucker’s belly that caused an immediate grimace on his face. Hunsucker hit the canvas holding his midsection as Pedro connected with the fight ending punch.

Now 2-0 in in his last two appearances, Pedro looks like he’s back at full force after dropping back-to-back fights that also saw him miss over three years of action until returning in 2022.