UFC 278 live blog: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

By Jed Meshew
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold square off at UFC 278
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold clearly don’t like each other before their UFC 278 clash Saturday.
This is the UFC 278 live blog for Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold, the middleweight co-main event fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Costa is a one-time middleweight title challenger who has fallen on tough times lately. After losing badly in his title shot against Israel Adesanya, Costa then fell short against Marvin Vettori in a bout that was supposed to be a middleweight bout, but ended up being contested at 205 pounds because Costa was unable to make 185 pounds. That wasn’t an issue this time for Costa though, as he looks absolutely shredded and ready to return to the win column.

Rockhold is a former UFC middleweight champion who has had an even tougher go of things lately. After losing his title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199, Rockhold then dropped two of three, including a failed attempt to move up to light heavyweight. A three-year absence ensued, in part due to repeated injuries, but now Rockhold says he’s back to peak form and ready to make another run at the title.

