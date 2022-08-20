UFC 278 live blog: Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

This is the UFC 278 live blog for Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, the featured bantamweight fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Aldo, the former longtime UFC featherweight champion, makes his sixth appearance in the bantamweight division, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Currently on a three-fight winning streak, a win tonight could punch Aldo’s ticket to a 135-pound title fight, especially given who he is facing.

Dvalishvili is the friend and training partner of bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and enters this bout riding an astonishing seven-fight winning streak. A win over Aldo would not only be the biggest of his career, but could put Dvalishvili in line for a title fight, depending on how Sterling’s upcoming bout with T.J. Dillashaw goes down. If Sterling wins, the champion has already said he’d be willing to vacate the belt to give his teammate a shot at the title, so a win is absolutely crucial for “The Machine.”

Check out the UFC 278 live blog below.