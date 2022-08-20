UFC 278 live blog: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

This is the UFC 278 live blog for Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova, the women’s bantamweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Wu enters into UFC 278 with her back against the wall, having lost her previous three fights, and four of five inside the octagon. That being said, Wu did put forth a spirited effort against Mayra Bueno Silva her most recent time out, earning Fight of the Night honors despite losing a unanimous decision. She’ll look to get her second career win inside the UFC tonight.

In contrast to Wu, Pudilova is actually riding a two-fight winning streak, and has won five of her previous six bouts. Those fights did take place outside of the UFC though, as Pudilova left the organization in 2020 following a four-fight skid. Pudilova hopes to fare better this time around inside the octagon.

