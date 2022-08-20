UFC 278 live blog: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

This is the UFC 278 live blog for Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker, the light heavyweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The main card opener is a light heavyweight bout seemingly designed to ensure a quick and violent start to the pay-per-view portion of UFC 278. Pedro has finished all of his career wins by first-round stoppage, while Hunsucker has never seen a second round in his entire professional career.

Pedro, the biggest betting favorite on the card, enters this fight fresh off a win over Ike Villanueva back in April, and is looking to put together his first win streak since debuting in the UFC back in 2016.

On the other side of things, Hunsucker’s UFC career has not gone well so far. Debuting in 2021, Hunsucker has lost both of his fights in the promotion, in a combined time of 2:43 seconds. He’s hoping to pick up his first UFC win.

Check out the UFC 278 live blog below.