UFC 278 video: Amir Albazi trolls Joe Rogan in post-fight interview after choking Francisco Figueiredo

Amir Albazi had himself a great time at UFC 278 on Saturday.

Albazi faced Francisco Figueiredo in a flyweight preliminary fight in Salt Lake City and made quick work of the brother of current 125-pound champ Devieson Figueiredo. Albazi picked up his fourth straight win — and third inside the octagon — with a nasty rear-naked choke submission.

Check out video of the choke below:

Following the win in his first fight in nearly 19 months, Albzai had some fun with color commentator Joe Rogan. When Rogan asked him about the win, Albazi pretended to need a translator before letting Rogan in on the joke, which the comedian and podcaster handled with ease.

"I'm just f**king with you, Joe!"



No translator needed for @AmirAlbazi after a HUGE showcase win at #UFC278! pic.twitter.com/MfS3I3WdBb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 20, 2022

“The Prince” now has two submission wins in his octagon tenure, which includes a first-round triangle choke submission win over Malcolm Gordon in his UFC debut in July 2020. In his prior appearance, Albazi outlasted Zhalgas Zhumagulov and earned a unanimous decision at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Figueiredo, the younger brother of UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo, has now flip-flopped wins and losses in his four promotional outings.