Kayla Harrison dominates, will meet Larissa Pacheco for third time in PFL final

Kayla Harrison will once again fight for the Professional Fighters League lightweight title on Nov. 25.

The two-time 155-pound champion made short work of Martina Jindrova in the main event of Saturday’s PFL Playoffs 3 in London to make her way to the playoff final. Harrison caught a kick early on and took Jindrova down, immediately going to side control. Jindrova tried her best to survive the barrage of punches from full mount but had no answer when Harrison locked the arm-triangle choke to get the tap in just over three minutes.

The undefeated Olympian will face Larissa Pacheco in her quest for a third straight PFL belt after the Brazilian floored Olena Kolesnyk in the other semifinal. Pacheco, who stopped Kolesnyk when they first met back in 2021, was even quicker this time around to set up a trilogy bout with Harrison. Pacheco has only lost twice since parting ways with the UFC in 2015, both times to Harrison.

The 2022 featherweight playoffs final is set between Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins, who made their way to the million-dollar championship bout with wins over Chris Wade and Ryoji Kudo on the main card.

Loughnane put on a striking clinic against Wade, especially in the second stanza, to win a clear decision. On the other side of the 145-pound brackets, Jenkins ragdolled Kudo with two suplexes early before taking his back and forcing the tap with a rear-naked choke.

The early portion of the main card featured a superb finish by Dakota Ditcheva, forcing Hassna Jaber to quit in under a minute after landing violent knees to the body. Meanwhile, Simeon Powell used precise leg kicks to hand Joao Paulo Fagundes the first loss of his career in the second round.

Watch the stoppages below and click here for the complete PFL Playoffs 3 results.