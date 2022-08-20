Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 278 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘He is scared’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Aug 20, 2022, 8:30am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the final episode of UFC 278 Embedded, the fighters cut weight and square off for the final time before Saturday’s event. Get the latest gear UFC 278 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards Event T-Shirt Kamaru Usman 'Nigerian Nightmare' T-Shirt Leon 'Rocky' Edwards Lion T-Shirt UFC Paddy Pimblett Liverpool T-Shirt UFC Ulti-Man Beach Towel Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Panini Select UFC Trading Card Blaster More From MMA Fighting UFC 278 Results: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Paulo Costa explains why he ripped USADA at UFC 278 weigh-ins BKFC 27 Results: Page vs. Perry UFC 278 final staredowns: Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards share intense faceoff; Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold have to be separated Paige VanZant responds to BKFC fight cancellation: ‘I did not pull out of this fight’ Luke Rockhold rips Paulo Costa in expletive-filled tirade; Costa promises to retire him at UFC 278 Loading comments...
Loading comments...