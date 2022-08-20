UFC 278 start time, TV schedule for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

The UFC 278 start time and TV schedule for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on four different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card, headlined by a flyweight fight between Amir Albazi and Francisco Figueiredo at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano

A heavyweight clash between Marcin Tybura and Alexandr Romanov headlines the next prelim portion of the event. These prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

The UFC 278 pay-per-view card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The event is headlined by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looking for his sixth straight title defense in a rematch against Leon Edwards. Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold makes his long-awaited return against Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker