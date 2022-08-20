BKFC 27 Results: Page vs. Perry

MMA Fighting has BKFC 27 results for the Page vs. Perry fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the OVO Arena in London, England.

In the main event, Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page will square off against Mike Perry in a welterweight contest.

Page will make his bare-knuckle debut in the main event, while Perry won his BKFC debut with a unanimous decision victory over Julian Lane this past February.

Check out BKFC 27 results below.

Main card (FITE TV at 2 p.m. ET)

Michael Page vs. Michael Perry

Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn

Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick

Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris

Tony Giles vs. Ash Griffith

David Round vs. Kearon Thomas

John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd

Prelims (BKFC YouTube at 1 p.m. ET)

Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May

Franco Tenaglia vs. Chas Symonds

Conan Barbaru vs. Dan Vinni