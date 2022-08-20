UFC 278 Results: Usman vs. Edwards 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 278 results for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 278 Twitter updates from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will square off against Leon Edwards for a second time. Usman is aiming for his sixth straight title defense, while Edwards is 9-0 with one no-contest over his past 10 fights.

Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision in their previous meeting at UFC on FOX 17 on Dec. 19, 2015.

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold makes his long-awaited return when he faces Paulo Costa in a middleweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 278 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Prelims (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano