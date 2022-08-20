UFC free fight video: Kamaru Usman defends title in Colby Covington rematch

Kamaru Usman wanted to remove all doubt of his welterweight supremacy and shut the mouth of his greatest rival, Colby Covington.

After stopping Covington at UFC 245, Usman took on “Chaos” in a rematch at UFC 268, and this time, he needed five rounds to get the job done. But in the end, the belt remained around his waist.

Before Usman defends his title at UFC 278 in a rematch with Leon Edwards, check out the full video of Usman’s rematch with Covington at UFC 268.

UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.