DWCS Season 6, Week 2 results: Chris Duncan’s insane knockout comeback caps 5-contract night

The fighters of DWCS Season 6, Week 2 took UFC President Dana White’s note.

After a trying season-opener that had the UFC boss walking off in a huff, White walked backstage with five contracts for a Tuesday event he called “one of the all-time best.”

In the main event, Chris Duncan had White out of his chair again for an insane come-from-behind knockout. For the first 90 or so seconds of the bout, it looked like Charlie Campbell would put the two-time DWCS vet out as he landed bomb after bomb in striking exchanges. As Duncan reeled backward, trying desperately to shoot for a takedown and regain his bearings, he caught a series of uppercuts and hit the fence. But in the split second before Campbell could reach him with another shot, he snuck in a straight right that folded Campbell. With another two rights, Campbell was out cold, and Duncan was one of five headed to the UFC.

“Order has been restored at the Contender Series,” said an elated White afterward, announcing Duncan, Vinicius Salvador, Francis Marshall, Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Billy Goff – all winners on Tuesday at the UFC APEX – as the UFC contract recipients.

Duncan’s finish can be seen above.

Vinicius Salvador vs. Shannon Ross a classic firefight

By the end of Vinicius Salvador vs. Shannon Ross, White was walking into the octagon to congratulate both fighters. First to get a handshake was Salvador, whose play-it-loose style included Anderson Silva antics that might have aggravated the UFC boss were it not for his concussive two-hook knockout at the 4:22 mark of the second.

White wasn’t the only one who couldn’t believe his eyes after a seesaw firefight that saw Salvador twice drop Ross only to have Ross battle back with tight inside attacks. An inch here, and inch there, and it might have been Ross screaming with delight after the wild slugfest. In the end, though, it was the sheer force generated by Salavador’s lanky frame as he whipped the punches on target – and the timing and head movement and footwork that put them there at the right moment.

Salvador’s frame also came with a sturdy chin that allowed him to walk through some tough moments. It remains to be seen how that will hold up against the best in the world at flyweight, but his UFC contract was all but assured.

Marshall batters Matthews

Francis Marshall and Connor Matthews looked very similiar in the early goings of their meeting, trading straight punches back and forth. Marshall was the first one to shoot, and it was quickly intercepted. But that was his last struggle over 15 minutes, as he mixed takedowns and back control with bruising right hands that left Matthews a bloody mess. The final five minutes were the most punishing for Matthews, a product of Lauzon MMA, as Marshall took him to the brink of stoppage – referee warnings and all – with a series of power punches. Matthews was able to survive, but the fight’s outcome was never in doubt, as all three judges gave Marshall the shutout. One correctly awarded at least one 10-8 score for the dominant showing, leaving the final tally at 30-27 twice and 30-26 for Marshall.

Cortes-Acosta strikes out Suzart

There was swanging and banging from the bell when former Cincinnati Reds player Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Danilo Suzart met in the center of the cage. Suzart brought a little bit more technique to the table, but with Cortes-Acosta winging fastball after fastball at his head, the best reprieve he got was in the clinch. Suzart’s mistake was covering himself properly coming out of the position, and as he threw a knee, Cortes-Acosta clipped him on the side of the head and knocked him to the canvas, setting in motion a TKO at the 3:40 mark of the first.

Goff rallies to stop Smotritsky

The word on welterweight Billy Goff was that he was a slow starter. They might have undersold his toughness.

Goff ate a head kick flush to the head in the opening seconds of his opener with two-time DWCS vet Shimon Smotritsky, who nearly put him out in the ensuing attack. After slowing things down with his grappling, Goff used his hands to put together solid combinations that eventually paid dividends with a late-round flurry. Smotritsky seemed to wilt as Goff poured on the punishment, and at 3:37 of the first, Goff was the winner by TKO, and White was standing in applause.

Full DWCS Season 6, Week 2 results:

Chris Duncan def. Charlie Campbell via KO (punch) - Round 1, 1:43

Vinicius Salvador def. Shannon Ross via TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:22

Francis Marshall def. Connor Matthews via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Danilo Suzart via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 3:40

Billy Goff def. Shimon Smotritsky via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 3:37