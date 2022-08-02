Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card

Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3.

Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.

Ribas returns to action looking to build momentum as a flyweight after setbacks at both 125 and 115 pounds. The Brazilian in May faced one-time flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian and suffered a split decision loss, leaving her at 1-1 at 125 pounds. As a strawweight, she racked up three straight wins before a knockout loss to Marina Rodriguez. She later bounced back at 115 with a decision over Virna Jandiroba.

Contender Series vet Cortez has won four straight UFC fights starting as a bantamweight. In her most recent outing, she outpointed Melissa Gatto at UFC 274 in May.