UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña among five suspended indefinitely

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña could be on the sidelines for a bit following their main event war this past Saturday.

In the main event of UFC 277 in Dallas, Nunes picked up a dominant unanimous decision win over Peña to regain the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. Both women wore quite a bit of damage following the conclusion of the bout.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation revealed that Nunes and Peña are among five competitors facing indefinite suspensions. The list also includes event winners Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, and Michael Morales, all of whom will be eligible to return with the combination of clearance from a physician and a minimum mandated amount of time out of action. Details on the nature of the suspensions were not released due to medical privacy laws.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno stopped Kai Kara-France in the third round to capture the interim flyweight title. Moreno was given a 45-day suspension, while Kara-France received 60 days on the sidelines.

Anthony Smith suffered a second-round TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in the main card opener, as well as an ankle injury. Smith was given a 30-day suspension, although he told MMA Fighting on Tuesday that he suffered a broken ankle that will require surgery.

Check out the full list of the UFC 277 medical suspensions below:

Amanda Nunes: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 45 days

Julianna Peña: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 60 days

Brandon Moreno: Suspended until Sept. 14

Kai Kara-France: Suspended until Sept. 29

Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended until Aug. 30

Derrick Lewis: Suspended until Aug. 30

Alexandre Pantoja: Suspended until Aug. 7

Alex Perez: Suspended until Aug. 7

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended until Aug. 7

Anthony Smith: Suspended until Aug. 30

Alex Morono: Suspended until Aug. 9

Matthew Semelsberger: Suspended until Sept. 14

Drew Dober: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days

Rafael Alves: Suspended until Sept. 29

Hamdy Abdelwahab: Suspended until Aug. 30

Don’Tale Mayes: Suspended until Aug. 9

Drakkar Klose: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days

Rafa Garcia: Suspended until Aug. 9

Michael Morales: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days

Adam Fugitt; Suspended until Sept. 29

Joselyne Edwards: Suspended until Aug. 9

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended until Aug. 30

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended until Aug. 7

Ihor Petieria: Suspended until Sept. 29

Orion Cosce: Suspended until Aug. 9

Blood Diamond: Suspended until Aug. 9