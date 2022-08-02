Anthony Smith headed for surgery after suffering broken ankle in UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev

Anthony Smith is headed for surgery after suffering a broken ankle in his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 this past Saturday night.

Smith confirmed the news in a text to MMA Fighting on Tuesday following initial news posted by Ariel Helwani.

Despite UFC president Dana White stating that the one-time title contender suffered “no fracture” during the fight, Smith’s injury was ultimately a broken ankle that will force him to go under the knife.

The injury occurred when Smith threw a leg kick midway through the opening round that resulted in his ankle snapping.

Even with the broken ankle, Smith continued fighting through the first round and still made it out for the second round until he ended up on the ground where Ankalaev ultimately finished him with strikes when he could no longer stand on the leg.

Of course the UFC has seen similar injuries in recent years including a pair of devastating broken legs suffered by Chris Weidman and Conor McGregor after they also threw kicks that resulted in catastrophic injuries.

Rather than a broken leg, Smith suffered a broken ankle but the damage done will still keep the UFC veteran sidelined with plans for surgery in the very near future.

The loss to Ankalaev ended Smith’s three-fight win streak that put him back in title contention as he sought to compete for UFC gold again after falling short in his first bid to become champion after falling to Jon Jones back in 2019.

There’s no word yet how long the broken ankle and subsequent surgery will keep Smith sidelined.